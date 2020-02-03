The timing of this quite frankly spectacular thread couldn’t be better, what with the primary season really kicking into high gear. As a former Never Trumper, this editor couldn’t have said or written this any better, so thank goodness Phineas Fahrquar put it together for her and every other former Never Trumper out there.

He absolutely nailed it responding to Amanda Carpenter who announced she’s writing for The Bulwark and was excited to make her debut with an article about Never Trump mattering now more than ever.

Don’t make that face.

1. I was adamantly never Trump prior to the election. You can check my timeline for proof. And I left the Republican party when he won the nomination. Still haven't rejoined. And I maintain an ingrained distrust of populism. However, something happened on 11/8/2016 #thread https://t.co/VWTOWtPi01 — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Trump won.

2. Trump won. And so I did what I did when Obama won: give him a chance & see what happens. In the 3.5 years since, he’s been much better than I feared policy-wise. Not on everything, but on enough. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Definitely better than Hilary would have been.

3. I don’t like the way he behaves; I wish to God he had more self-control and wasn’t such a barroom loudmouth. But, for all that, he’s better than the alternatives. They’re downright frightening. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

This. ^

4. Harris, Warren, Sanders. They’ve all expressed a desire for presidential rule-by-decree. Biden’s grasp on reality is tenuous at best – and slipping. These are all preferable to Trump? — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Their egos demand they support anyone but Trump; to admit he is the best choice for the country and that they ARE WRONG could well cause them to implode.

5. Bulwark wishes to “conserve conservatism.” Pray, how is that done by enabling ever-larger and oppressive government, statist economics, hostility toward free speech, and an identity politics… — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

We’re not sure how decimating the Electoral College is conserving conservatism either but hey, what do we know?

6. …that is itself racist? That is what the Democrats are offering: a putrid slough of policies antithetical to everything we as a nation supposedly hold dear. Strategically vote for this? — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Stra-TEE-gery.

7. I can get a principled, conservative never-Trump position that chooses to vote third party or not vote at all. I disagree with it, but I can respect it. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

At least they’re not voting for Bernie ‘Socialism’ Sanders.

Yup.

8. What I can’t understand, let alone respect, is nuking from orbit everything we hold dear because we hate one man and his fans so much. That’s not “principled.” That’s juvenile. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

9. It’s throwing a tantrum. It’s smashing your head repeatedly against a wall to punish those who will not give you what you want. The worst part is you hurt everyone around you by doing it. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

They certainly haven’t done themselves any favors since 2016.

10. So, good luck at The Bulwark. I wish you well. I, however, and many like me, are going to look at the choices and adapt Queen Victoria’s advice: lie back, think of America, and vote for Trump. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 2, 2020

Hopefully our friends at The Bulwark are paying attention.

But we’re not counting on it.

