Richard Sherman told SFGate he doubts he would visit the White House because you know, it would make him super edgy if his team won the Super Bowl and he refused to go because orange man bad.

Lucky for ol’ Dick, his team didn’t win …

49er star Richard Sherman 'doubts' he would visit White House https://t.co/JzvKzDZS6C pic.twitter.com/Jd6cxfkVbG — SFGate (@SFGate) January 24, 2020

So he won’t have to worry about it, now will he?

From SFGate.com:

Taking a stand on a potential White House invitation before one wins a championship is like counting unhatched chickens. Nonetheless, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Ostler posed the question to the Niners’ star cornerback. “I haven’t thought about it,” Sherman replied, adding, “we’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it.”

No worry either now.

And he had to add that ‘but’.

Only winners get an invite. Problem solved. — realPolitiDiva™️ 🇺🇸💪🏼😎 (@realPolitiDiva) February 3, 2020

He should have waited until he actually won the Super Bowl 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jil (@beeatch35) February 3, 2020

Yeah, Richard. Maybe save this sort of thing until AFTER you win the Super Bowl.

Well, “this” problem has been solved — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 3, 2020

And now we're sure of it. https://t.co/2vzssVAvZf — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) February 3, 2020

Well, this worked out well then. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) February 3, 2020

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO — Attack Lizard (@MingusYaDingus) February 3, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s perfect.

Congrats, Chiefs!

***

