Ana Navarro tries so hard to be edgy … and she just keeps on failing.

Did she really think the Super Bowl half-time show as a dig at anyone who wants immigrants to enter the country LEGALLY? Seems she left that little detail out of her silly tweet:

Take that Trump! HA HA HA HA

Ana, really?

Trump isn’t against immigration.

Americans aren’t against immigration.

They’re against illegal immigration.

This isn’t difficult.

Not to mention …

Hell of a tweet. Yup.

Right? Let’s chuck the laws on immigration out the window because two women shook their moneymakers during the Super Bowl. WE FINALLY SEE THE LIGHT.

Holy cow.

Heh.

It’s all so confusing and stupid.

Yup.

But J-Lo!

