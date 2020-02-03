It’s FINALLY here.

The first presidential contest of 2020 takes place Monday night (tonight!) with the Iowa Caucuses. This year Twitchy is partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you live election results, so come back here tonight to keep up as the tallies come in.

And boy howdy, tonight could be crazy, especially if Bernie Sanders does as well as polling has indicated. He certainly seems to have some serious de niro on hand:

Presidential candidates’ cash on hand at the beginning of January 2020: Sanders 18.2M

Buttigieg 14.5M

Warren 13.7M

Biden 8.9M

Klobuchar 5.0M — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 1, 2020

Stay with us, folks.

Seriously. This will be a hoot no matter what PLUS just think, you can get actual results, Twitchy style.

