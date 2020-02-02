As Twitchy reported, John Harwood shared his observation that some of the Senate Republicans who voted against more witnesses during the impeachment trial come from states that were in the Confederacy.

John deleted the tweet:

Seeing more and more why CNN hired John … and it ain’t good.

So he deleted the tweet because his math sucked, not because he realized how gross and pathetic it was to compare Senate Republicans to the Confederacy for voting against witnesses. It’s as if John totally missed how one-sided and biased the House proceedings were.

Or he just doesn’t care.

This is CNN we’re talking about now.

This is just dumb.

Beyond dumb.

And totally CNN.

Racism.

Duh.

Fair point.

That racist, Tim Scott!

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

He’s not the brightest crayon in the box.

But orange man BAD!

Aces.

***

