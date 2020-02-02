As Twitchy reported, John Harwood shared his observation that some of the Senate Republicans who voted against more witnesses during the impeachment trial come from states that were in the Confederacy.

John deleted the tweet:

deleted a tweet because I made a tabulation mistake. 23 of 51 Senate GOP votes to block Bolton testimony came from states of the old Confederacy, not 25. apologies for the error — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 2, 2020

Seeing more and more why CNN hired John … and it ain’t good.

So he deleted the tweet because his math sucked, not because he realized how gross and pathetic it was to compare Senate Republicans to the Confederacy for voting against witnesses. It’s as if John totally missed how one-sided and biased the House proceedings were.

Or he just doesn’t care.

This is CNN we’re talking about now.

23 were from slave states: 19 from Confederate states plus 2 each from KY and MO, slave states that remained in the Union. — Jack Pitney (@jpitney) February 2, 2020

i counted those two because they had seats in Confederate Senate — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 2, 2020

This is just dumb.

Beyond dumb.

And totally CNN.

Are you going to explain the significance of your genius observation? — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) February 2, 2020

Racism.

Duh.

Guys, have you considered… I know this sounds crazy, but hear me out… have you considered that Harwood really is just that stupid? — Kurt Michaels (@DatOtherMichael) February 2, 2020

Fair point.

Did you mention one of them is an African American… Or nah? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2020

That racist, Tim Scott!

Mmhmm… so clearly a vote against having witnesses in the impeachment trial means they're about to bring slavery back. It's plain as day if you do drugs while suffering from TDS. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 2, 2020

It's funny how this tweet of yours is just as moronic after your correction as the other one was before. — Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) February 2, 2020

You and @joelockhart will get along swimmingly at Creative News Network, where imagination is valued more than fact, say hello to @ChrisCuomo and @donlemon , they’ve also mastered @CNN Corrupt News Network standards. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 2, 2020

Da fuq? — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 2, 2020

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

So, your point is even worse??? BTW, what is your point??? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 2, 2020

Maybe you should retire. Leave on a high note, Champ. — Mo Mo (@molratty) February 2, 2020

Don’t worry, CNN is used to lies. You’re job will be fine — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 2, 2020

That’s the only reason you deleted?! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 2, 2020

He’s not the brightest crayon in the box.

There are only 22 senators from the old Confederacy, and three of them are Democrats. — John (@johnlk_80) February 2, 2020

But orange man BAD!

American journalists are worthless. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) February 2, 2020

Don't worry, your new employer doesn't pay you to be accurate. All you have to do is be yourself: a dedicated leftist. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) February 2, 2020

You’ll fit right in at CNN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 2, 2020

Doing great, John! — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2020

Aces.

***

