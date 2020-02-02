The next time some screeching Lefty insists Senate Republicans are super biased and evil for not allowing more witnesses and documents, show them this thread from Georgetown law professor, Randy Barnett.

It’s like they completely forgot how one-sided and unfair the House was with their proceedings.

A pre-ordained result Jerry Nadler was bragging about the day AFTER Trump took office. A pre-ordained result Democrats have been promising their base since before Trump even won.

That anyone is pretending this wasn’t targeted from the get-go is brazen and painful.

The House abused and even weaponized impeachment; it will be hard for Americans to take this process seriously ever again.

In other words, House Democrats really screwed the pooch.

