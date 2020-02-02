Gosh, we’re seeing a rather large divide open up in the Democrat Party right now which is NOT a good thing during such an important election year.

Well, not a good thing for THEM.

It’s like the DNC thinks people forgot what they did to Bernie Sanders in 2016 because it was ‘Hillary’s turn’.

Seems John Cusack hasn’t forgotten.

They are coming for YOU.

So eloquent.

So unhinged.

Heh.

“A revolution is coming – a revolution which will be peaceful if we are wise enough; compassionate if we care enough; successful if we are fortunate enough –but a revolution which is coming whether we will it or not. We can affect its character; we cannot alter its inevitability” — Madelyn 🕊 (@madelyndewinter) February 1, 2020

A revolution.

Alrighty then.

Agree – but when you in a fight you can’t pretend it’s not a fight – — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 1, 2020

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT

Language matters. Bret Stevens writes of our hatred, Bernie of the love possible. How do we make voices perceptible to those who won't listen to our words-who'll only perceive, and report, our noise and volume and mocking?

We recognise our off-putting anger& substitute t'gentle. — Dorothy Knable (@dorothyknable) February 1, 2020

Bret Stephan’s is a joke what exactly has he been right about ever ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 1, 2020

That’s right, John. Keep saying stupid stuff, it absolutely doesn’t hurt your efforts at all.

Oh look it’s my favorite genre of Twitter: celebrity multi-millionaires screaming about billionaires. https://t.co/D9XqTQwNzW — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 2, 2020

HA!

This guy will "Say Anything" for attention. See what I did there? — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) February 2, 2020

If he wants to recreate Chicago 68, let him — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) February 2, 2020

I hope his sister sedates him before telling him about the Iowa poll going missing. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) February 2, 2020

You'd be angry too if you peaked with Grosse Pointe Blank. — Yali Elkin (@yalielkin) February 2, 2020

Hey, we love that movie.

And Hot Tub Time Machine was also a lot of fun.

Too bad the dude’s a socialist harpy (yes, men can be harpies too).

***

