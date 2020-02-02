As Twitchy reported earlier, The Des Moines Register #IowaPoll will not be released for the first time in 76 years because of some supposed ‘error’ around one survey. Or something like that.

It’s hard to know for sure when most everyone knows the real reason they’re likely withholding the poll is because it shows Bernie Sanders polling in first place and the DNC simply canNOT have that.

Much like they couldn’t in 2016.

But you’d think CNN, being the bastion of news and facts they are (ha!), would at least carry the story somewhere on their homepage considering it’s one of if not the biggest political story right now.

Right?

lol. CNN can't find room on its front page for the biggest story in politics: the killing of their Iowa poll with the DM Register. pic.twitter.com/Jrt4QkzYQ6 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 2, 2020

Let’s see, there’s a bunch of stuff on Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus, some ER doctor confronting Mike Pence, shocked Nigerians … but nothing on a MAJOR poll being withheld in Iowa.

Seems strange, yes?

That’s not part of their narrative! I can’t believe they used to be a news network. Liberal hacks! Thanks for the line McSally! — foy (@TurningRedish) February 2, 2020

Liberal hacks indeed.

Democracy does die in darkness after all… — David Fenstermaker (@fenstermakerd) February 2, 2020

Whoda thunk it? Washington Post was actually right about something.

