If you were looking for one of the most melodramatic and ridiculous tweets on Twitter today, look no further than this gem from Larry Sabato.

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER … MASS HYSTERIA.

Dude.

Larry, eat a Snickers bar, you’re not yourself when you’re hungry.

HA HA HA HA

Never go full Tribe.

A little?

Trending

Which makes it worse, chief.

It is INSANE out there and they haven’t even VOTED YET.

If he believes that tripe yup, he has withdrawn from reality.

Huh?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like they haven’t been paying attention.

Or they think WE haven’t been.

***

Related:

‘BRO, take the L’: Andy Lassner’s desperate plea for MORE DIRT on Trump another sad reminder of how BROKEN the Left really is

REEEEE! Lefty meltdown over the impeachment trial on #RIPGOP unlike anything we’ve seen since the 2016 Election and ROFL

Now, THAT’S embarrassing: Wajahat Ali, CNN contributor who called Trump supporters dumb, gets a dose of his OWN medicine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BrexitimpeachmentLarry Sabato