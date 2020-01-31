Ok, so we donâ€™t know if this is real or not but OMG â€¦

Seriously, this could absolutely just be someone making something up, like when reporters magically come across young Hispanic children who just so happen to ask them why the president hates them so much because of their brown skin BUT since itâ€™s all over Twitter we wouldnâ€™t be doing our Twitchy duty if we didnâ€™t at least cover it a little.

Ahem.

On my flight into Des Moines tonight I was seated in front of a very drunk Biden staffer who proceeded to give her seat mate a hand job. I wish I was making this up. â€” Krilldozer (@KrillTusk) January 31, 2020

Never seen no staffer do THAT before.

Minivan joke, get it? No?

Never mind. Theyâ€™re not all winners, folks.

And seriously, we wish this person was making this up as well.

They followed up:

As Follow up:

-I know she was a Biden staffer bc she was loudly talking about it

-they did not know each other before the flight â€” Krilldozer (@KrillTusk) January 31, 2020

EEEEEEK.

I feel like I should add the handjob receiver was a Pete supporter â€” Krilldozer (@KrillTusk) January 31, 2020

MAKE IT STOP.

Wow I thought Biden was running on a No Malarkey platformðŸ˜” â€” Deviant Art-eta (@ddrosenthal13) January 31, 2020

Plenty of malarkey on American Airlines tonight â€” Krilldozer (@KrillTusk) January 31, 2020

Welp, we suppose outreach is outreach â€¦ or something.

Finally some effective voter outreach â€” Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 31, 2020

Is that a hand up or a hand out? â€” Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) January 31, 2020

Stop it.

Thatâ€™s one way to get out the vote. https://t.co/brnWBANIRk â€” Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 31, 2020

Weâ€™ve got nothinâ€™.

Annnnnnd weâ€™re done here.

***

