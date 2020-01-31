Good to see how well folks like ‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner are taking the news that senators will likely NOT call for witnesses or documents in the impeachment trial. As usual, they’re behaving like the adults in the room, admitting Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler, and even Nancy Pelosi really didn’t do a very good job of building a real case for impeachment of the president and taking Sen. Lamar Alexander’s suggestion that Americans should be the ones to decide Trump’s fate to heart.

And if you believe ANY of the crap we just typed we have more than one bridge to sell you.

From the #RIPGOP tag that is still hilariously trending to Andy taking it upon himself to find MOAR DIRT on Trump … they’ve lost it.

What was he thinking?

Well it looks like there may be new rules. So, attention world: If you have proof of any abortions Donald Trump may have paid for, send ‘em over. All of his texts, emails and phone calls would be cool. All his promises/love letters to Putin, MBJ and other despots are welcome. — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 31, 2020

Andy. Dude.

You all remember when Andy made his fellow Lefties angry and they attacked him for days and days? Seems he didn’t really learn anything.

Sad.

You do realize that after Hillary, Mueller/The FBI, The DNC, Tom Arnold that one time, and every opposition firm in DC has tried to find something and hasn't — that your tweet sounds desperate and insane, right? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 31, 2020

He claims it was a joke.

Because I was being totally serious and not at all sarcastic, comedian guy. — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 31, 2020

Ummm.

Comedian guy needs some work. I thought comedians were supposed to be funny. — Ginny (@ginkates) January 31, 2020

That.

You should hit up Avenatti. I hear he's got the goods. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 31, 2020

Right? Just give him a call … in jail.

Yeah, because anyone with a grudge against Trump holding dirt on him was just waiting for someone to ask.. — Jamie (@jamie2181) January 31, 2020

Totally.

You’re not the good guy here, Randy. — St. Antonio (@LoneStarTexian) January 31, 2020

Thots and prayers 🙏 — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) January 31, 2020

Thanks for proving the point that all this was a tax payer funded fishing expedition, and that “everyone is just out to get him”. Don’t see how this is helpful. — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) January 31, 2020

Are you gonna be ok? — Jay Collinwood (@Jaycollinwood) January 31, 2020

Tissue, anyone?

Your desperation stink is so bad, I can smell it from here. — Jeff Ellington 🤠🐴🌵🌮 (@Jeff__Ellington) January 31, 2020

Begging for help. Sorry AF. — Jerry..Jerry..Jerry! (@Camzilla72) January 31, 2020

We still wouldn't care Andy. It's not a popularity contest, just need the country fixed. Join some sort of club maybe, get some new friends. Whatever you need. — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) January 31, 2020

Good Lord you/y’all have lost your ever loving minds. — jen smith (@jen87nc) January 31, 2020

Poor Andy. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 31, 2020

Just take the L, bro. — Eric Phillips 🇺🇸 (@EricPhillipsUSA) January 31, 2020

Seriously. It will be less painful.

***

Related:

REEEEE! Lefty meltdown over the impeachment trial on #RIPGOP unlike anything we’ve seen since the 2016 Election and ROFL

Now, THAT’S embarrassing: Wajahat Ali, CNN contributor who called Trump supporters dumb, gets a dose of his OWN medicine

‘Tom is now a strategic socialist’: @redsteeze absolutely torches Tom Nichols for admitting he would vote for Bernie Sanders