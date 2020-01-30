It’s never a good thing when any ‘legal analyst’ from CNN tries to summarize something on Twitter, but it’s especially bad when they’re trying to find a way to push the anti-Trump narrative that we have seen CNN spin for years now. We’re not entirely sure if Elie Honig was deliberately trying to mislead people with his summary but if not, the guy hasn’t been paying attention.

Like, at all.

Take a look.

Let's summarize: – Can't indict sitting president (pre-dates Trump admin.) – Can't criminally investigate president (per Trump) — President can defy all subpoenas, block all witnesses & docs (per Trump) — President can do anything if intent is to get re-elected (Dershowitz) — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 30, 2020

Huh?

*sigh*

Let’s summarize:

This Elie dude is full of it. (Elie)

Sean Davis said it far better … of course.

What a surprise! To summarize, the "legal analyst" for CNN–which just settled a nine-figure lawsuit for defaming a child at a pro-life march–is lying about every single argument here. https://t.co/7vd5bIJV1f — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 30, 2020

We’re SHOCKED! SHOCKED we tell you!

Oh, wait.

Did you intend to come across as lacking critical thinking skills with this tweet? — Just one of the Super Elite (@BeanK511) January 30, 2020

He works for CNN.

He can’t help it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did here.

Lie. Lie. Lie. Lie. — Don Rose (@morgdad) January 30, 2020

Yup. Yup. Yup. Yup.

The irony here is that the D's attempt to throw him out for abuse of power will now create a significant precedent for increased presidential powers, that did not exist before his (impending) acquittal. — Brendan (@bcool25) January 30, 2020

In other words, Democrats really are their own worst enemy.

He must have meant, “To generalize, assume, opine, and speculate…” — Jufaja Μολων Λαβε (@OPeFREEDOM) January 30, 2020

And THERE it is.

Well gosh, now it all makes sense.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Invite ME to the hill’: Candace Owens shuts Ayanna Pressley DOWN for trying to get all big and BAD with Betsy DeVos on abortion

TERRIFYING statement: Jerry Nadler’s mask slips and he admits the Democrat’s REAL goal behind impeaching Trump (watch)

‘Subverting the will of 63 million voters’: Doug Collins takes House Managers APART (and their little case too) in brutal thread