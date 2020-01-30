It’s never a good thing when any ‘legal analyst’ from CNN tries to summarize something on Twitter, but it’s especially bad when they’re trying to find a way to push the anti-Trump narrative that we have seen CNN spin for years now. We’re not entirely sure if Elie Honig was deliberately trying to mislead people with his summary but if not, the guy hasn’t been paying attention.

Like, at all.

Take a look.

Huh?

*sigh*

Let’s summarize:

This Elie dude is full of it. (Elie)

Trending

Sean Davis said it far better … of course.

We’re SHOCKED! SHOCKED we tell you!

Oh, wait.

He works for CNN.

He can’t help it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did here.

Yup. Yup. Yup. Yup.

In other words, Democrats really are their own worst enemy.

And THERE it is.

Well gosh, now it all makes sense.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Invite ME to the hill’: Candace Owens shuts Ayanna Pressley DOWN for trying to get all big and BAD with Betsy DeVos on abortion

TERRIFYING statement: Jerry Nadler’s mask slips and he admits the Democrat’s REAL goal behind impeaching Trump (watch)

‘Subverting the will of 63 million voters’: Doug Collins takes House Managers APART (and their little case too) in brutal thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNdefenseElie HonigimpeachmentTrump