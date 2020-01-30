Jerry Nadler was overheard on the metro bragging on the phone about how he should be the one leading the impeachment against Trump … the day after Trump took office.

Three years ago.

Keep that in mind as you watch this clip:

“The President is a danger to the country……and must be brought to heel”. pic.twitter.com/b496n0oGQ7 — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) January 30, 2020

Facts are facts?

What facts?

We didn’t see Jerry or anyone else present any facts to the Senate.

And seriously, he wants to bring the president to heel? What the Hell sort of language is that?

Bring what to heel @RepJerryNadler ? The booming economy, trade deal with China, the USMCA, the new MidEast Peace Plan, …. etc… which of these “awful” things @POTUS is administering must be brought to heel? — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) January 30, 2020

All we can do at this point is shake our heads. He had to know he was convincing no one with this melodramatic preening which once again proves it’s just a political stunt for sound bites.

That is a terrifying statement. — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) January 30, 2020

It absolutely is. The president does not serve at the will of Congress and they have no business bringing him ‘to heel’.

He thinks he’s above all. I just saw Justice Roberts tell him his time was up and he just kept talking. Reminded me of how he threatened Kavanaugh with impeachment. I’ve never seen anybody like him. — Kathy (@ro90324161) January 30, 2020

Jerry has been an elected official for so long he’s forgotten that he’s really a public servant. If anyone ever made a case for term limits its this little angry gnome who’s desperately in need of some pants that fit him.

Brought to heel? These Dems sounding more and more desperate every day. — Lexi (@penngirl72) January 30, 2020

I am so over these guys! 😡 — Donald H. Steward (@Mvracing) January 30, 2020

Most Americans are.

Which is not great for Democrats in general.

Damn he is just a clown. This whole show is done. — Pete "Formal Threat!" (@petemsgt1787) January 30, 2020

They don’t call it a circus for nothin’.

***

