Adam Schiff is full of Schiff … but you knew that.

It’s interesting how brazen he has been in lying about not knowing Eric Ciaramella aka the whistleblower when everything around him (including his own actions and things he’s said) seem to prove otherwise. Since we can’t rely on the traditional media to actually cover this lie, luckily there are other resources in social media like account @ALX who take the time to tear the good representative from California and his lie apart.

Take a look.

How much longer is Adam Schiff going to pretend that he doesn’t know Eric Ciaramella is the Whistleblower and that he hired two of his former NSC colleagues, Abigail Grace & Sean Misko as aides? One of them was hired the same month that the Whistleblower submitted his complaint. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

Don’t worry, ALX brought receipts:

“Abigail Grace, who worked at the NSC until 2018, was hired in February, while Sean Misko, an NSC aide until 2017, joined Schiff's committee staff in August, the same month the whistleblower submitted his complaint.”https://t.co/pTcPFmOvnj — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

Huh, this seems kinda sorta important. Schiff recruited two National Security Council aides to his committee staff the same month the whistleblower submitted his complaint.

That seems like convenient timing, doncha think?

“Ciaramella turned to Misko and commented, ‘We need to take him out,’ ” the staffer recalled. “And Misko replied, ‘Yeah, we need to do everything we can to take out the president.’ “ –@paulsperry_ https://t.co/Gs6Ps5O66p — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

Conflict of interest anyone?

From Real Clear Investigations:

Barely two weeks after Donald Trump took office, Eric Ciaramella – the CIA analyst whose name was recently linked in a tweet by the president and mentioned by lawmakers as the anonymous “whistleblower” who touched off Trump’s impeachment – was overheard in the White House discussing with another staffer how to remove the newly elected president from office, according to former colleagues. Sean Misko: He spoke with Ciaramella about the need to “take out,” or remove, President Trump. Later he went to work for Rep. Adam Schiff’s committee. “Just days after he was sworn in they were already talking about trying to get rid of him,” said a White House colleague who overheard their conversation.

What a joke this whole thing has been.

Even the New York Times has reported on Schiff’s Coordination with the Whistleblower: The “Whistleblower” gave an early account of allegations against President Trump to a House aide who outlined it to Schiff, who is now leading the impeachment inquiryhttps://t.co/2uz1ZneuI4 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

The New York Times even said he knows him.

C’mon man.

Notice after the New York Times story, suddenly Schiff didn’t want the Whistleblower to Testify: Adam Schiff Flip-Flopped On Whistleblower Testimony After Reports Of Coordination

–@MZHemingway @FDRLST https://t.co/9nCAomQuC9 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) January 30, 2020

The ONLY reason this editor would support the Senate calling witnesses is so they could call Schiff and the whistleblower and put them under oath. Wouldn’t that be a hoot?

