One of the many reasons we think Brit Hume has been as successful for as long as he has been is his ability to dryly and politely deliver his points, even when he’s calling someone out or correcting them. No matter what topic or to whom he is speaking, he always sounds like the nice guy in the room.

Take for example his ‘correcting’ The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman:

Huh, that’s what we heard too.

But that doesn’t feed the agenda, Brit. You big meanie.

So cut her some slack.

Like others in the media, she has a narrative problem.

If any of what the Democrats are trying to impeach Trump over were actually legit no president could ever do his job again.

But we digress.

It’s really not that amazing.

Sadly.

***

