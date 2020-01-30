Betsy DeVos was very honest about how awful abortion really is.

Guess you could say truth hurts.

Which is probably why Ayanna Pressley got all sorts of bent out of shape over DeVos’ statment:

Dear Betsy, As a Black woman & the Chair of the abortion access task force, I invite you to come by the Hill and say this to my face. Would welcome the opportunity to educate you. Regards,

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley https://t.co/Yx2EToUdLI — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 24, 2020

Did she really just challenge DeVos to say something to her face? What the Hell has happened to our elected officials? Seriously. Could she be any less professional?

It’s when we see tweets like Ayanna’s that we don’t feel all that bad about what Trump tweets.

Candace Owens jumped into the fray.

Dear Ayanna, Invite me instead. We can needlessly start our sentences with “As a black woman…” before I rip your pro-choice arguments, limb by limb, similar to what Planned Parenthood has done to 19 million black babies in the womb. Invite me to the hill. https://t.co/das4q8WMTF — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) January 28, 2020

Guess you could say Candace came out swinging.

Damn.

Savage. Love it. — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) January 28, 2020

The best way to stop abortion is to just tell Democrats that their baby may grow up to be a terrorist. They hate killing those. — Nick Peterson (@NickPetersonTV) January 28, 2020

In a cruel twist of irony, young snowflakes realize that Hillary would have won the 2016 election had the last generation of liberals not aborted over 61 million future democratic voters since 1973. — Spock’s Brain (@MarkHenri2) January 28, 2020

Whoa.

She doesn't have the guts to go up against you. — Mel 🇺🇸 (@Imagecaptured) January 29, 2020

She couldn’t exactly play the race card with Candace …

@AyannaPressley got leveled with the Candace backdraft. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Vwl Mvmnt (@VwlMvmnt) January 28, 2020

We don’t see any tweets from Ayanna accepting Candace’s challenge or even acknowledging her … guess Ayanna isn’t all that interested in Candace saying something to her face.

