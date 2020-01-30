Betsy DeVos was very honest about how awful abortion really is.

Guess you could say truth hurts.

Which is probably why Ayanna Pressley got all sorts of bent out of shape over DeVos’ statment:

Did she really just challenge DeVos to say something to her face? What the Hell has happened to our elected officials? Seriously. Could she be any less professional?

It’s when we see tweets like Ayanna’s that we don’t feel all that bad about what Trump tweets.

Candace Owens jumped into the fray.

Guess you could say Candace came out swinging.

Damn.

Whoa.

She couldn’t exactly play the race card with Candace …

We don’t see any tweets from Ayanna accepting Candace’s challenge or even acknowledging her … guess Ayanna isn’t all that interested in Candace saying something to her face.

***

