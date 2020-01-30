Hello Twitter? 1984 called, it would like its storyline back.

They’ve GOT to be kidding with this. Only complete morons would believe this latest addition to the reporting function via Twitter Terms of Service (TOS) won’t be overly abused to shut down one side of the political hemisphere. We’ve seen time and time again there is a huge bias already on the social media giant, and now they’re adding the ability to report folks because it’s ‘misleading about a political election?’ Who decides what is misleading? Seriously!?

Look at this crap:

Twitter trying to influence an election pic.twitter.com/R1UkClBZVl — IKET- What be this I doth not even (@IKantEvenToday) January 30, 2020

This sure as heck seems like they’re trying to influence what people are able to tweet when it comes to elections.

THERE’S the real rule.

Many thanks to Hale Razor for clearing things up for us.

Nailed it. — Text Trump to 88022 ✝️🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) January 30, 2020

Seriously.

@TwitterSupport all the tweets that are fit to think? pic.twitter.com/AACxBkhqnK — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 30, 2020

This editor tries really hard not to buy into the tinfoil side of social media but considering this is an election year and Twitter played a HUGE part in Trump getting elected in 2016 … it just seems way too convenient and shady AF.

It doesn't show up for me up here in Canada. — Wallyworlderca (@wallyworlderca) January 30, 2020

Interesting.

Canada has elections, why wouldn’t they see it too?

It doesn't show up for me up here in Canada. — Wallyworlderca (@wallyworlderca) January 30, 2020

Of course, the only tweets that will be removed will be Conservative ones. At this point the media are out in the open as propaganda merchants, nothing more, nothing less. — Swimming Pigs (@PigsSwimming) January 30, 2020

We really hope this isn’t the case and that Conservatives aren’t targeted BUT we’re not holding our breath.

***

Related:

‘Another POOR job at a grade school book report’: Greg Gutfeld tears humorless Mediaite a NEW 1 for botching story about his JOKE

Major OOPSIE: House Managers’ argument about timing on Trump’s interest in Biden contradicts whistleblower’s claims

She’s over the target and that TERRIFIES them: Sharyl Attkisson takes Media Matters to the SHED for trying to ‘smear’ her