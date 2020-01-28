Pam Bondi must’ve really gotten under Adam Schiff’s skin during her arguments yesterday because his smug takeaways feel like he is trying much too hard to convince folks Trump’s legal team has ‘no game’.

But anyone who watched her eviscerate him and the House Dems’ case (with a dash of blasting the Bidens) knows better.

Look at this Schiff Head:

‘They smear the Bidens.’

‘They have no defense.’

Give us a freakin’ break.

The only thing House Democrats know how to do is smear the Trumps; Hell, their entire impeachment case is just one big smear.

And they have been since 2016.

It was pretty damn awesome, wasn’t it?

Schiff is his own worst enemy.

Thank goodness.

Yup.

Because he’s so GOOD at it.

***

