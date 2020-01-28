Tom Nichols just couldn’t let Rick Wilson have all of the #NeverTrump DBAG cred today so he took his turn at crapping all over millions of Americans who happen to think differently politically from him.

Because nothing draws people into your movement like being a complete snob to and about them.

Democrats, don't take the bait over the fake outrage about @TheRickWilson's TV hit. No one is going to suddenly vote for Trump because they're mad at Rick. Those were already in the bag. Trump's support is baked into the cake, and your only goal is to win back 4 or 5 states. /1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Remember when people actually took this guy seriously? Sad.

The fact that the President himself is trying to floor the pedal on outrage means he know it works. Your response should not be *more* outrage, it should be ice-cold discipline to increase the vote among people who – quietly – basically *agree* with Rick. There are many. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

The fact Trump defended his supporters makes Tom and the NT squad very cranky.

The red-hat "fuck your feelings" MAGA nuts scare their fellow citizens more than many of them admit. There's a lot of votes in those five or six states in the burbs, among women, minorities, the educated. Your only goal is not to scare them more than Trump scares them already. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

He is as clueless about Trump’s base as Rick is, that or he’s trolling for attention.

Maybe both.

Many of you seem determined to blow this by matching Trump's rage with someone like Sanders or Warren. That's understandable, but dumb. People are tired of being unnerved by this guy and his goons. Your *base* wants to fight, but so does Trump. And he's better at it than you. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Oh, good, he’s talking down to Democrats who want to vote for Warren or Sanders.

Let the Never Trumpers like Rick and the rest of us strip the bark off Trump. (It's practically a literary art form now.) It's a way of making Trump and his minions show themselves and it flushes the MAGA hate mobs out into the open. That helps you, if you use it wisely. /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Do as he tells you, Democrats.

HE’S THE EXPERT.

LOL

But don't try to match Trump's rage machine with a ragier candidate and a rage-filled campaign. He's better funded and can put out more wattage than you can. Trump is praying you get into a poo-flinging match with him. Ask Rubio and the others who tried and failed. /6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Because Trump is totally the only one flinging poo.

I know you'll say your base needs to be "energized." if they're not "energized" after the past three months, to say nothing of the past three years, Sanders waving his finger in the air about plans he will never manage to enact will not solve that problem. /7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

They really don’t want Sanders.

Build a coalition, and fund a turnout effort, not a battle machine. Get to 270. Ignore the rest of the noise. No one cares if California cranks out a 5 million vote plurality. Let Trump be his own worst enemy, every day, and let your candidate be the guy who can get to 270. /8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Vote for BIDEN … do what the GOP hack tells you to.

Wow.

Call Steyer and Bloomberg and tell them to start doing anti-Trump ad buys that will speak across a wide spectrum of voters. Do not go negative on Bernie; it only helps him. Let Iowa and NH do what they always do and just move on to SC. /8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

Do this and save the country.

Thank you for coming to my Never Trumper Dem Pep Talk. /9x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 28, 2020

He just sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

Suddenly Tom knows what America outside of New York and LA thinks? https://t.co/cEZvohsiaD — Ord Lang Syne (@OrdyPackard) January 28, 2020

We especially like how Tom is lecturing Democrats about who they should support. Because that’s gone over so well with Republicans …

Old man yells at cloud. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) January 28, 2020

Ok. Sincerely, the basket of deplorables.

Damn, you people are dumb. — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) January 28, 2020

Said Tom from inside the same bubble. — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) January 28, 2020

People who were NeverTrump in 2016 are “already in the bag”. Dumbest take ever. 🙄🙄 — Mark C, austere BBQ scholar 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) January 28, 2020

Tom, Rick, and others in their crew desperately need people to believe those folks who refused to vote for Trump in 2016 but will vote for him in 2020 don’t matter.

They’re wrong.

Lol. This guy giving advice….. Hilarious — P. L. (@palb1234) January 28, 2020

Keep digging lol — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) January 28, 2020

Don’t worry, they will. Their egos DEMAND it.

***

