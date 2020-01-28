You’d think with all of the various investigations going on into Ilhan Omar she would be more careful about the things she tweets, especially when it comes to immigration.

But nope.

She sent out this nugget of ‘wisdom’ after SCOTUS ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s wealth test for immigrants (so people don’t just come to this country to live off those who already live here):

Maybe we missed it but when most of our ancestors came to the ‘new country’ there were no welfare programs in place …

And that’s just a poem, Ilhan.

Ouch.

So much ouch.

But true.

Trending

BUT IT’S THE STATUE OF LIBERTY, MAN, AND THAT MEANS ORANGE MAN BAD.

That. ^

A COW IN EVERY POT!

Wait, that would have to be a damn big pot.

USA USA USA!

So when this person’s grandparents arrived they didn’t sign up for free healthcare and college? Get outta here.

*retweet*

***

Related:

‘Dumbest Man on TV’ Don Lemon and Rick Wilson just accidentally handed Trump the best 2020 campaign ad EVER (watch)

‘The circus is OVER!’ Senator Kelly Loeffler calls Mitt Romney OUT in a big way for trying to appease the Left with impeachment witnesses

So PISSED: David Frum shows the Left his true colors in brutally honest Bernie Sanders piece and talk about a MELTDOWN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ancestorsIlhan OmarimmigrationTrump