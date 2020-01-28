Rick Wilson has become everything he claims he hates about Trump.

Seriously, he has gone from being a fairly respected GOP guy to nothing more than a glorified media troll. Instead of admitting that perhaps his behavior with Don Lemon on CNN was out of line he doubled down and claimed Trump triggered the whole thing because he couldn’t deal with Rick’s edgy comments.

Let's also remember what this Trump-right Douchebag Ouroboros frenzy is REALLY about. What *really* rattled Trump is that I went on the air and said he couldn't find Ukraine on a map. He hates being caught out on his ignorance, and *that' is what triggered this whole thing. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

Sure, Rick, it’s Trump’s fault when you call people, ‘Trump-right Douchebag Ouroboros’.

He continued:

My FAVORITE conceit from #UCrane from Trump fluffers goes something like this: "Well, NOW that you've insulted my honor, I TOTALLY voting for Trump in 2020. I was on the fence, but you elitists pushed me to Trump!" Uh huh. NO one who is engaged in this fauxrage was on the fence — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

Proving either he’s trolling for clicks and taps OR he really doesn’t get it. You’d think after what happened in 2016 when Hillary referred to half the country as deplorables (which many believe helped her LOSE) Rick would know better. But then again, maybe he needs Trump to be re-elected because without Trump what does he have? His whole schtick is built around Trump, hating Trump, and hating Trump supporters.

Think we’re kidding? Look at how he spoke to Ivanka Trump:

Someday, your children will know that their grandfather was a serial bankrupt, was duped by foreign powers, screwed porn stars, insulted war heroes, and went down in history as an impeached, corrupt scumbag. And really, isn’t that the greatest gift of all? https://t.co/hMuA3S6s6z — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

As we said, nothing but a glorified media troll.

Who NEEDS Trump.

How the mighty have fallen.

***

