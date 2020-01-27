Imagine running for your party’s presidential nomination and flat-out telling a member of your base they have ‘no place in your party today’. Because you know, that will totally get people to line up and vote for you.

Pete Buttigieg really stepped in it … again.

Pete Buttigieg just told a pro-life, Democrat *woman* she has no place in today’s Democrat Party. All she asked for was a recognition there is diversity of thought on the issue and that it be put in the platform language. He said no and told her to deal with it. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 27, 2020

Stay classy, Pete.

We get it, Democrats are really pushing the whole abortion on-demand thing since it’s all they seem to have left after wasting so much time trying to remove Trump but to tell a woman who happens to be prolife that she has no place in today’s Democrat Party?

Wow.

And this is the gal he said it to:

That woman was me!!!!! https://t.co/y4bgOJc6Vp — Kristen Day (@ProLifeDem) January 27, 2020

Brave lady right here.

You were clearly so nervous and very brave. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 27, 2020

The Democrat Party is a narrower, narrower tent by the day. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2020

Welcome to the light, Kristen! 🤝👏👏👏🇺🇸🤎 — 🇺🇸Eric Carmen🇺🇸 (@RealEricCarmen) January 27, 2020

But it’s not. You guys are welcome on our team. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 27, 2020

Wait a minute … hold up. We were told Democrats were the more tolerant party.

Ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yeah I feel like it wasn’t always this extreme 🤔. When I was in my early twenties I agreed with some conservative views and liberal views but the left went too far left and hasn’t turned back. — Brit Martin (@BritDanielle_3) January 27, 2020

Seeing this more and more.

I'm pro life and just followed you! — Trump/Pence 2020 🇺🇸 (@caitie1877) January 27, 2020

U seem like a sensible person. God bless U for being prolife. #WalkAwayFromDemocrats — Robyn Harms ⭐⭐⭐ (@rockinrobyn59) January 27, 2020

Kudos for speaking up. As a #prochoice’r on the right(ish), I sympathize with what you must deal with on this issue. — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) January 27, 2020

Kristen. Although we may disagree on many policies I respect your courage to stand up for the unborn. A breath of fresh air when we are so polarized. We must find our common shared principles and stop letting politics and politicians divide us. — suzanne54 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@suzanne54) January 27, 2020

Amen.

***

