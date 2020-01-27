Jim Acosta will have to forgive us but any time he or any other member of the traditional media claims nameless, faceless, sources said or did ANYTHING we just don’t buy it. Call it cynicism if you like but honestly, when you spend every day covering how deliberate the media can be in sharing biased info to push their agenda you stop trusting what they report.

Like this nugget …

Multiple sources say Bolton’s story blindsided GOP senators and top officials at WH. All want more info. Some talk of Bolton testifying in classified setting. Some GOP senators may want to see manuscript. GOP officials note Bolton is selling books but he’s not Lev Parnas. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 27, 2020

Sounds to us like Jim is trying really hard to make Bolton’s story into a smoking gun of sorts. Sure, this may have caught the administration off guard but we sort of doubt it considering Bolton has been babbling about his book in an ominous tone for quite some time now. And what gives with the Lev Parnas dig, we thought CNN totally loved him?

Can anyone remember the last big story Acosta broke because of his amazing sources? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 27, 2020

Nope.

What's wrong with Lev Parnas? CNN loves him. https://t.co/PpKZIlmges — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2020

Right?

Wasn’t he the smoking gun?

I thought Lev Parnas was super credible?? — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) January 27, 2020

Seriously, they can only pull so many pages from the Kavanaugh playbook before everyone just starts pointing and laughing at them … like we are.

Can you name one, just one single source? How about finding out who actually leaked the manuscript? Who, what, why, when and where is so yesterday’s news. — Just June 🕊❄️⛄️ (@MissJitter) January 27, 2020

That one guy … Bob.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Liar.. go sit down. — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) January 27, 2020

I call bulkshit Jimmy — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) January 27, 2020

Join the club.

***

