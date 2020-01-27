It’s good to be Joe Biden’s son.

Gosh, who’da thunk?

Page Six shared a picture of Hunter Biden standing next to his six-figure Porsche with his pregnant wife having lunch at the Waldorf Astoria. Wasn’t this guy just claiming he can’t afford child support?

Hunter Biden snapped grabbing lunch with pregnant wife at Waldorf Astoria https://t.co/3nqLdW8F5A pic.twitter.com/y6cJmgU0cQ — Page Six (@PageSix) January 27, 2020

From Page Six:

Hunter Biden and pregnant wife Melissa Cohen Biden were recently spotted hopping out of their Porsche Panamera to have lunch together at the Waldorf Astoria. Biden and his wife’s date comes two weeks after a judge ruled that the attorney, 49, is the father of a 17-month-old child with an ex-stripper. DNA test results showed “with near scientific certainty” that Biden fathered the child with Arkansas woman Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28. Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son previously denied his paternity.

Because of course, he did.

Which pregnant wife is this? The insta gram girl or his sister-in-law? — Republic of Mully (@MulliganMully) January 27, 2020

Ouch.

Brunch at Jean-Georges? Pretty good grub for a guy who says he's too broke to pay child support. — Lisa B. (@politeracy) January 27, 2020

Burisma musta paid way better than we thought.

Byron York perhaps said it best, and he said it ‘short and not so sweet’:

It really is.

Especially for a dead-beat dad.

Ahem.

Lots of people who allegedly can't afford child support drive a $130,000 Porsche paid for by cash laundered through corrupt Ukrainian energy concerns. https://t.co/IiLfHsYOXF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 27, 2020

That Burisma money ain’t gonna spend itself ya’ know.

***

Related:

Brit Hume DROPS the NYT and their convenient timing on the ‘breaking news’ around John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript

Who he REALLY is: Pete Buttigieg lashes out at pro-life, Democrat woman telling her she has NO place in today’s Democrat Party

BYE Felicia … literally: WaPo suspends reporter who tweeted story about Kobe Bryant rape allegations shortly after his death