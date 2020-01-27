Gosh, is it just us or does the timing around the New York Times’ breaking news about John Bolton’s unpublished manuscript seem sort of convenient? Anyone else have a sense of deja vu? Like we’ve seen this ploy before?

Seems Brit Hume does:

This came along right about on schedule. https://t.co/cSXZDVKpNB — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 27, 2020

It feels like Trump is being ‘Kavanaugh’d’.

Yeah, but I assume they'll try to have something that seems better for Tuesday or so. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 27, 2020

This was the Julie Swetnick of impeachment bombshells — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) January 27, 2020

Paging Michael Avenatti.

Heh.

This is the Kavanaugh model of last minute “evidence” appearing to force the weaker GOP Senators to side with Democrats. Don’t fall for this @SenateGOP — Phillip May (@pharvey2001) January 27, 2020

Yup.

"Breaking News" = "News we strategically withheld then released on a specific date in order to achieve a desired political objective" #journalism — Pundit Planet (@punditfap) January 27, 2020

Any minute now they’ll release a bunch of texts from John Bolton’s college buddies that prove Trump totally bribed Ukraine … wait, we’re getting our media hoaxes confused.

Our bad.

I can only imagine how out of control the Democrats will be with Trump for four more years. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) January 27, 2020

It’s almost as though @nytimes is colluding. With the Democrats. — Not Sure (@mr233) January 27, 2020

‘Almost.’

An unpublished manuscript that only “anonymous sources” have seen… 🙄 — Chris Rutledge (@chrismrutledge) January 27, 2020

Getting real old. — Philip Cahalin (@PhilipCahalin) January 27, 2020

It really, really, REALLY is.

Democrats say thanks, NYT.

