Ok, so seeing Sen. Josh Hawley’s tweet about the list of people he will call if Democrats get their way and the Senate calls witnesses we’ve gotta admit, we’re good with this.

We would LOVE them to call Adam Schiff and the whistleblower and place them both under oath.

We’d pay MONEY to watch that and we imagine thousands (millions?) of other Americans would as well.

I say again: if the Senate is going to call witnesses, then I will ask to hear from Adam Schiff, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden & the whistleblower, at a minimum pic.twitter.com/rNrfUmprNc — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 27, 2020

At a minimum.

Let’s DO this.

Heh.

Yes, call him and say thanks.

Thanks! Gonna leave him a message of support — VaIarMorghuIis (@Appeal2DaStone) January 27, 2020

The way Lefties are responding to his tweet you’d think they only wanted CERTAIN witnesses called. Huh, where have we seen this before? Could it be they saw how the House Democrats did things?

Your corruption knows no bounds. — amy (@amyinthelou) January 27, 2020

HIS corruption? For wanting to call witnesses?

Alrighty then.

Mr "Gosh Hawley" sic, is very compromised, is willing to go full in when he knows that no matter the optics, the Biden's are the victim of Trump's crime. Hawley now playing the Trump card and is in the process of muddying the true crimes of Trump and the Republican party. Evil! — William McCormack (@WilliamSTLMO) January 27, 2020

Yes, he’s super corrupt for wanting to get both sides of the story.

The shame.

Someone needs to remind Democrats they can’t have it both ways in the Senate. If they want witnesses called they better buckle up for them ALL to be called.

***

