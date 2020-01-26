Alyssa Milano wouldn’t know patriotism if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle. So for her to claim the Republican’s Party patriotism is dead is … well, laughable at best.

The Republican Party’s patriotism is dead. Thoughts and prayers. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2020

Thoughts and prayers.

And look at that, tens of thousands of people who probably need to write an ‘L’ on the inside of their Left shoe to know which one goes on which foot, loved her tweet.

No one ever claimed she and her supporters were the sharpest tools in the shed but holy cow, this was stupid even for her.

Kurt Schlichter had a thought:

Teach me about patriotism. https://t.co/lAA8uDWMHM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 26, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Good luck with that.

Alyssa Milano = waste of time — pup1963 (@pup1963) January 26, 2020

She did spell it correctly…#SmallSurprises — JTB Live2Ride (@jtbrazier) January 26, 2020

Ooh, good point.

And shocking.

Id bet anything she needed spell check to know how to spell patriotism…. — Matt Holt (@dadymat) January 26, 2020

Dude, we’re trying to give her the benefit of the doubt.

She was on a sitcom 40 years ago. She knows things. — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) January 26, 2020

That makes her a super-duper expert on everything, especially patriotism.

***

