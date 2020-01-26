The last thing Eric Swawell should probably be asking for from ANYONE is an audio recording. We get it, on Friday the media went WILD with the ‘take her out’ audio trying to claim Trump wanted Yovanovitch assassinated (it feels stupid even writing that out, imagine how dense you’d have to be to believe it) and that’s probably what inspired Fartswell to tweet this but he had to know this wouldn’t go well.

HOOboy.

We suppose when you’re a badly failed presidential candidate you will say or do just about anything for some attention …

*sigh*

It was the fart heard ’round the world’.

That.

Trending

Never.

Gets.

Old.

Yup.

Later he claimed it wasn’t him, that it was some coffee cup being slid on the desk, and even Chris Matthews tried to help him save face but that was absolutely and totally a fart. And he dealt it.

It’s all they’ve got.

Classic Swalwell.

Yup.

***

Related:

‘Dude, that’s YOUR garage’: Gun-grabber’s thread claiming someone left a ‘death threat’ under his windshield sets off SERIOUS BS detectors

‘Nope, he’s just irritating AF’: David Axelrod’s rationale for why he thinks Republicans find Adam Schiff irritating BACKFIRES hilariously

Brit Hume calls CNN’s Oliver Darcy OUT with 1 simple question about his gossipy tweet on Pompeo being mean to mystery reporter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #FartGateEric SwalwellTrump