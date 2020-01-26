The last thing Eric Swawell should probably be asking for from ANYONE is an audio recording. We get it, on Friday the media went WILD with the ‘take her out’ audio trying to claim Trump wanted Yovanovitch assassinated (it feels stupid even writing that out, imagine how dense you’d have to be to believe it) and that’s probably what inspired Fartswell to tweet this but he had to know this wouldn’t go well.

If you have an audio recording or other evidence of @realDonaldTrump’s corruption, today would be a good day to share it. There’s no need to protect him any longer. This is the last year he will be president. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 24, 2020

HOOboy.

We suppose when you’re a badly failed presidential candidate you will say or do just about anything for some attention …

Oh this isn’t going to age well, kind of like your presidential run. — Corey Lynn – Corey's Digs (@CoreysDigs) January 25, 2020

*sigh*

It was the fart heard ’round the world’.

That.

Never.

Gets.

Old.

He actually pauses to push it out — Cryptokeeper87 (@Cryptokeeper87) January 26, 2020

Yup.

Later he claimed it wasn’t him, that it was some coffee cup being slid on the desk, and even Chris Matthews tried to help him save face but that was absolutely and totally a fart. And he dealt it.

I don’t have one of Trump but I do have one of you farting on live national TV. 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) January 25, 2020

So, it's the middle of his impeachment trial, and you're begging people on Twitter to find some "evidence" that can be used to get rid of Trump? hahahahaha! #Fartwell — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 25, 2020

It’s all they’ve got.

LOL! That’s truly just humorous! He WILL be President another 4 years! Enjoy! ❤️ — Brooke Lynn (@BrookeLynnBooks) January 25, 2020

Has anyone come out with anything yet? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) January 25, 2020

Speaking of being President… pic.twitter.com/HsaAiancZg — William Colvard (@WilliamColvard) January 26, 2020

Classic Swalwell.

Yup.

***

