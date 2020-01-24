It’s not every day you see someone on CNN actually criticize a Democrat, let alone their current ‘hero without a cape’, Adam Schiff. But for some reason, Alisyn Camerota seemed to almost go off script and criticize ol’ Schiff for Brains … before being yanked back to her script.

Watch closely as she ‘tables’ her own opinion and how quickly she switches gears:

Alisyn Camerota delivered a VERY rare criticism of Adam Schiff on CNN this morning, and I'm pretty sure a producer told her in her ear to get back to the purpose of today's show which is lobbying Lisa Murkowski. Listen to this clip and tell me that's not what happened: pic.twitter.com/1SaGwlS59f — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 24, 2020

You can almost see her physically react to something in her ear, like her producer.

It’s a shame she had to “table” her analysis because it was 100% spot-on which is very rare for New Day. — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) January 24, 2020

It was very rare indeed.

And clearly unacceptable.

Someone realized she used her brain and spoke an inconvenient truth. Zucker was yelling directly into her ear. — Mansplain (@MansplainHonest) January 24, 2020

It could not be more clear that that’s exactly what happened! pic.twitter.com/F7hP4CASeU — sarah jacobs (@sjacobs1791) January 24, 2020

That’s exactly what happened. Her hand even went up towards her earpiece right after she was scolded — Trump Girl (@trumpgirl64) January 24, 2020

She was speaking the truth and got hooked. She may spend the day in the time out chair. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 24, 2020

Wow!!!! Quick turn around!!! — Alex 🇺🇲 (@lexgcoach) January 24, 2020

It was so very, very awkward.

You know CNN is really lost when telling the truth, which is what she was doing, is something that needs to be ‘tabled’ in order to push a certain narrative and agenda.

But you know, that orange man bad narrative ain’t gonna push itself.

***

