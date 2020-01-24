Carlos Maza is super fussy with Bernie Sanders for cutting a campaign ad with new supporter, Joe Rogan. Don’t get us wrong, this editor isn’t thrilled that Rogan would choose to support Bernie (REALLY JOE?!) but Carlos’ reaction is just so … Carlos.

Helloooooo meltdown.

Carlos calls Rogan a bigot while making a fairly bigoted comment himself.

Isn’t that how it always goes though?

Trending

Excellent point. Where was Carlos when Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and others jumped in with their support? We suppose Carlos is ok with certain bigots supporting Bernie, as long as they’re the right kind of bigots.

Or something.

Oooh, we forgot about Shaun King and Cenk Uygur.

Wow. Good point.

But ALT-RIGHT BIGOT!

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

Failed president wannabe says WHAT? Hillary Clinton attacking Senate Republicans’ integrity over impeachment goes SO wrong

She MAD! AOC lashing out at ‘haters’ for claiming her economic degree is illegitimate BACKFIRES in a glorious way

WOW: What Laura Ingraham laid out about the whistleblower, Obama admin, and the Bidens and Burisma is DAMNING (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersCarlos MazaJoe Rogan