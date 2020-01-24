Carlos Maza is super fussy with Bernie Sanders for cutting a campaign ad with new supporter, Joe Rogan. Don’t get us wrong, this editor isn’t thrilled that Rogan would choose to support Bernie (REALLY JOE?!) but Carlos’ reaction is just so … Carlos.

Helloooooo meltdown.

Carlos calls Rogan a bigot while making a fairly bigoted comment himself.

Isn’t that how it always goes though?

Rather hilarious that Bernie recruited almost every well known bigot on the left to be part of his campaign, but he's taking the most heat for citing praise from Joe Rogan. https://t.co/42RyxuskUU — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 24, 2020

Excellent point. Where was Carlos when Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and others jumped in with their support? We suppose Carlos is ok with certain bigots supporting Bernie, as long as they’re the right kind of bigots.

Or something.

Linda Sarsour? Cool.

Shaun King? No worries.

Tlaib? A-Ok.

Omar? Nice!

Cenk Uygur? Sure thing! Joe Rogan? HOW DARE BERNIE ASSOCIATE WITH HIM!!! — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 24, 2020

Oooh, we forgot about Shaun King and Cenk Uygur.

Wow. Good point.

Joe has done 1400+ podcast. The last 100 have included Bari Weiss, Bill Maher, Michelle Wolf, Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Taibbi, Kyle Kulinski, Edward Snowden, Richard Dawkins, Sean Carroll, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bernie Sanders, Dr. Cornel West, Abby Martin, and David Pakman. — Rollwithit71 (@rollwithit71) January 24, 2020

But ALT-RIGHT BIGOT!

Carlos Maza is so woke he's a self-parody. — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) January 24, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

