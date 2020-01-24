There’s a line in Star Trek VI that Bones says when Klingon Chang (Christopher Plummer) is babbling on in Shakespeare while attacking the Enterprise that this editor often thinks of when reading anything from Hillary Clinton on Twitter … he said, ‘I’d give real money if he’d shut up.’

Yes, this editor is a total nerd.

Seriously, it’s like Hillary doesn’t have any self-awareness whatsoever:

The entire world is waiting to see whether Senate Republicans will close their eyes and cover their ears to avoid the plain truth of the president’s misdeeds. The very integrity of the Senate is on trial along with the president. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2020

Hillary wouldn’t know integrity if it fell out of the sky, landed on her face, and started to wiggle.

I’m just leaving this for the world to see: Corrupt @JoeBiden admitting to withholding $ to Ukraine in order to get a prosecutor fired, who was investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company his son Hunter Biden was on the board of. pic.twitter.com/ImsW1uYVqz — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 23, 2020

Delete your account. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 23, 2020

Oh go back to bed. pic.twitter.com/YZ1HFEmFof — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) January 23, 2020

I believe you are confused with all of those who have closed their eyes and covered their ears to all of your criminal acts for decades. The entire world is waiting…. waiting for you to be charged for all of your crimes, while thanking God you are not our President. — Corey Lynn – Corey's Digs (@CoreysDigs) January 23, 2020

Any integrity the House may have had was DESTROYED when they chose to impeach on a Partisan basis, Hillary. The Senate is the only hope we have to restore INTEGRITY back into the halls of Congress. BTW, you should NEVER speak of integrity…it's a topic you know nothing about. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) January 23, 2020

The only bipartisan vote was AGAINST impeachment.

But we digress.

It seems as though you all are trying to intimidate the Senate. Telling them how to do their job.. Shameful of you guys! — 💐Maegan💋 (@maeandannsma) January 23, 2020

Why did you repeatedly lie to the American public and call Tulsi Gabbard (a veteran) a Russian agent? Where was your integrity then? — Daniel Bostic (@debostic) January 23, 2020

Yeah, how’s that whole being sued by Tulsi thing going, Gram-gram?

Hillary you deleted 33k emails.

Now do something for the world and delete your account. pic.twitter.com/o9jFYOT6v0 — Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@carrieksada) January 24, 2020

What she said.

***

