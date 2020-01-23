Gosh, Elise Stefanik is so shy and reserved, she really should learn to say what she thinks or feels.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

This lady is dynamite.

And she said everything we sane, normal Americans are thinking as we try and watch this joke of an impeachment trial drag on.

Watch.

Weakest impeachment in American history.

Yup.

That about sums it up.

Trending

Poster children for narcissisitic delusions.

That sounds just like the traditional media we know and ‘love’.

Get in line!

And as usual, any time a Republican woman refuses to sit at the back of the bus the haters show up:

Then the House should have pushed through and called them.

They didn’t.

Actually we’re seeing more panic on the Left as they realize this is just another fail by their elected Democrats.

Too bad so sad.

See what we mean?

Panic.

They better buckle up …

 

