From watching the media fall all over themselves this morning trying to worship at the altar of Adam Schiff (yikes and gross), you’d think the House Democrat managers were just KILLING IT at the Impeachment Trial. In reality, most Americans are over this entire impeachment sham (hoax, circus, clown show, s**t-show, etc) and have even started to tune it out.

This is not good for Democrats who are relying on this nonsense to campaign because as we all know they wasted the last four years trying to overturn an election and didn’t get anything done.

Not the best campaign strategy.

1. Despite the excitement among the nimrods in the Democratic Party-press, the House Democrat managers are bombing. Repetition, emotion, and partisanship in support of a fabricated, unconstitutional impeachment is utterly fatigue-inducing. Americans are tuning out. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 23, 2020

Mark nailed it.

People are simply exhausted of the entire thing, especially when it’s obvious the articles contain no crimes and this is just an opportunity for Democrats to make big speeches about how orange man is bad for their base. And then when Trump is acquitted they’ll claim it was because the fix was in, never acknowledging they had nothing real to charge him with in the first place.

Most Americans have figured it out.

Sorry, Democrats.

2. Maybe Schiff and his comrades should be given an entire week to argue their “case.” Then no American will be left who gives a damn. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) January 23, 2020

Nah, there will still be those dozen or so tried and true resisters shaking their fists and calling Schiff the greatest elected official since Lincoln.

We’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

You would think that the prosecutors would have the common sense to not accuse the jury of being co-conspirators in the crime. — John D (@pajohn1934) January 23, 2020

Right?

It’s only their audience paying attention Mark. It’s a dog and pony show designed to rally their base for 2020. Americans do give a damn, we just have better things to do than waste time with this circus. Keep up the good work — BlackBart 🇺🇸⛳️🏌️‍♂️🎣🎸 (@alabamabart) January 23, 2020

Yup, it’s just one long, annoying, boring AF campaign ad.

I feel like they're going to call me as a star witness too. I also wasn't there. — David (@david031479) January 23, 2020

Already there, Mark! This show needs to be cancelled! — MariaPR (@MariaPR51) January 23, 2020

Or a new writer, something.

Heh.

