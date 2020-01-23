As you may have guessed, our favorite parody (and yours) Sean Spicier has been having a heyday with the Left about the Impeachment Trial as well as the Virginia Rally. It’s been nearly four years now that we’ve been covering the account and as we’ve said before, we keep thinking they will figure out he’s not the real deal …

But then again, we’re not looking at the sharpest tools in the shed here so perhaps we should just be thankful they’re too dense to figure it out.

Especially when his timeline provides the ability to point and laugh this much.

It’s like they have three digs they stick to when trying to trash ‘Spicer’: the bushes, DWTS, and the crowd size.

You’d think by now they’d come up with something better to try and dunk on him with but nope.

See what we mean?

Someone has to pay for that big screen pic.twitter.com/YAQ4aFYEv3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 21, 2020

We saw Repugnant Republicans open for Angry Beavers back in ’99.

That was a rough draft pic.twitter.com/i625sCyuor — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 21, 2020

When they can’t even spell the plural of a word correctly …

Sorry but feminine hygiene products rallies just doesn’t have the same ring to it pic.twitter.com/broE4N29jc — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 21, 2020

It’s a little clunky … yup.

That’s not the great part pic.twitter.com/IigPYegs6t — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 20, 2020

Anti-gun people are OBSESSED with penises.

It’s … creepy.

Ha!

You can say that again pic.twitter.com/ogvP1Ka6zz — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2020

Is there anything funnier than someone telling a parody THEY have the most ignorant tweet of the day?

I have to start charging by the question pic.twitter.com/gpTmWV6k8k — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2020

You know they’re mad when they start repeating themselves.

Bigotville … is that what they’re calling NYC these days?

But there are whiny liberals everywhere pic.twitter.com/aKDjOqSO3T — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 19, 2020

Like Northam?

OMG EVERYTHING IS SO STUPID.

The people want what the people want pic.twitter.com/CLH4AJoBT4 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 17, 2020

Remember what we said about their digs?

Yes, tell us how it works.

“Absolutely correct, Sean” would have worked also pic.twitter.com/Y4tK8uKD1E — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 17, 2020

‘Nick’ really thought he had ‘Sean.’

Since you asked nicely pic.twitter.com/AkEuhHuiOd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2020

Another DWTS dig.

Yawnsville.

Which is right outside of Bigotville.

“Take this 500 word tweet, Mr Irrelevant!” pic.twitter.com/z3yUinB94p — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2020

Yeah, you irrelevant parody!

I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve pic.twitter.com/75XB7kxQXf — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2020

Bushes.

We weren’t kidding.

You guys weren’t fooling anyone anyway pic.twitter.com/AMCfkTzLHv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 15, 2020

Nope, we got nothin’.

Oh yea…That was round about aught-six pic.twitter.com/r5R9wj4rwk — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 15, 2020

We should form a drinking game around DWTS dunks on the Spicier account.

Get my balls out of your mouth! pic.twitter.com/DRJf8IrDil — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) January 16, 2020

Eek.

HA!

And we’re done here.

