How many times have we heard some pandering politician claim, ‘History will not be kind to so-so.’ You’d think by now they’d figure out history is just that, history, and we’ve heard that silly, melodramatic talking point so many times it really doesn’t have any impact anymore, but nope.

Justin Amash, who has conveniently hopped on the Independent fence so he doesn’t really have to have much of an opinion on anything, tweeted this:

Republican senators can evade responsibility, but they cannot escape the judgment of history. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 22, 2020

Oh Justin, how the mighty have fallen.

Seriously.

He used to be one of this editor’s favorites and now he’s just like Adam Schiff without the bug eyes.

Matt Gaetz responded:

History will be busy wondering why we impeached a President without a crime or a victim. https://t.co/vVGl7QEXrm — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 22, 2020

And that makes sense. When people look back on this impeachment they’ll read about the articles and be as confused as those of us in the here and now. This is all the Democrats got?

Justin replied:

It’s pretty simple, @mattgaetz. The high crime is using his public office to solicit the aid of a foreign government for personal gain. The victim is society itself. Hamilton lays out the principles of impeachment in Federalist No. 65. History will see the GOP ignored history. https://t.co/6WH7l5uZfQ — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 22, 2020

But he’s not charged with that, Justin.

No amount of fancy Hamilton references changes that. Democrats weren’t able to prove anything real, so they charged him with the Obstruction of Congress (WTF?) and Abuse of Power … another WTF.

Why didnt you actually ask about that then? Theres no proof or even a shred of evidence as to motive — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 22, 2020

And give us a break, Justin voted PRESENT on sending the articles to the Senate, which means he knows it’s not going anywhere and the Democrats proved NOTHING.

Says the guy who voted FOR the articles & PRESENT on sending them to the Senate. Who does that? Someone who knows the articles & the case are garbage. Final shot to your credibility there sir. From a former fan. https://t.co/3b02rM2HDH — Stacey – No Pettifogging Here (@ScotsFyre) January 23, 2020

Seems we’re not the only ones who have lost their respect for the former Conservative superstar.

Sad how many people Trump broke.