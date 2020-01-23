Adam Schiff is super tough with his little joke about how senators can’t leave the Impeachment Trial early or else they could face jail time.

Listen to the nervous and quite honestly uncomfortable ‘laughing’ as he makes his joke:

Pencil Neck Comedy Hour! pic.twitter.com/rJruoCbmhL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 23, 2020

OH NOEZ!

He’s being funny but NOT!

Seriously, the media has been fawning over this guy? We don’t get it.

Ok, that’s not fair, we DO get it, we just think it’s really stupid on their part.

Feinstein left an hour early last night #ffs — Denise  (@neeceetx) January 23, 2020

Arrest her!

This is creepily brilliant.

Does that mean Senator Diane Feinstein gets a few days in the pokey? — Lynne Carter (@LynneCa92914446) January 23, 2020

So, he will lock up @SenFeinstein who left early yesterday? — Di ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 😎 Democrats are Done Trump2020 (@Dihaggis) January 23, 2020

Prison would be less punishing than the sound of his voice. — Carl King (@CarlKingSr) January 23, 2020

Seriously.

If prison means they don’t have to listen to him babble on anymore we’re not sure we see a downside here.

He acts like he is Judge, Jury and the Prosecution. Is he? — Patriot Analogies (@VauneAnalogies) January 23, 2020

He wishes.

He actually thinks he's admired by everyone. He's so struck on himself. Geez — Lort (@Oenoguy) January 23, 2020

I wonder how many interesting things have been forced out of my brain to make room for 20 hours of #Schiff ? I think I lost all seasons of 'The Wire' and the 1st season of Seinfeld.

😭 — jon w (@jonwins) January 23, 2020

Someone has greatly over estimated their powers. — John Goode (@johnnybfit) January 23, 2020

He still thinks HE is in charge. LMAO — Keith Allen (@IamAlleyman) January 23, 2020

And he wonders why so many people think he’s full of Schiff.

