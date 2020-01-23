Sounds like the Washington Post has their talking points for the Impeachment Trial all lined up, with the main point being, ‘Adam Schiff is SO dreamy. SOOOOO very dreamy.’

Excuse us, we just threw up in our mouths a little bit.

For example, this tweet from Greg Miller is ri-damn-diculous:

Are they watching the same Adam Schiff as the rest of us?

They can’t be.

No way.

It IS the Washington Post, after all. Did you all see Jennifer Rubin gushing over Schiff? Sorry for that visual …

Trending

They’re aware, they just don’t care.

Sadly it’s not.

He’s like an annoying Barney Fyfe without the laugh track.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

MEEEP.

Scary, ain’t it?

But he’s so dreamy!

 

Related:

Dude, you voted PRESENT: Justin Amash tries the ol’ ‘History will not be kind to Republicans’ thing and it does NOT go well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffGreg MillerWashington Post