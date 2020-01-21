David Hogg so badly wanted the Virginia Rally to be something dark, horrible, dangerous, and sadly, maybe even deadly because 22k peaceful gun owners standing shoulder-to-shoulder fighting for their Second Amendment rights doesn’t exactly feed into his narrative and agenda.

The very narrative and agenda that has become his bread and butter.

Imagine exploiting the death of a black teen to try and make some ridiculous point about a group of gun owners decked out in hunting gear because it was freakin’ cold in Virginia during the rally.

17 y/o Trayvon Martin was shot on his way to get some skittles. Yet there are thousands of white men able to march around openly caring assault weapons on Capitol grounds. This is not about self-defense it’s about the enforcement of white supremacy. pic.twitter.com/FG6jCpOGll — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) January 20, 2020

Enforcement of white supremacy.

Dafuq is he even talking about?

Folks, this editor was there, she saw people of all colors, creeds, abilities, sexes, persuasions … gun owners aren’t just one color, no matter how much this skinny white boy tries to make it so. Hotep Jesus called David out, big time:

You're white. Using black death to get Twitter engagement is literally peak white supremacy. https://t.co/26DokoeWDe — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) January 20, 2020

And boom.

Bingo.

Nailed it.

What have you …

Nothing says white supremacy like using black death to grow your own audience.

Wow.

Sounds like Hotep is onto David.

Someone should introduce him to @MrColionNoir and have them debate. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) January 21, 2020

The fact he uses that reference out of them all, when it was minority that killed Trayvon…just 🤦‍♂️ — 1DA (@1DigitalCrypto) January 20, 2020

his mom needs to take away his phone — Jenniferjoy175⭐⭐⭐ (@Jenniferalbail) January 20, 2020

It's how he got into Harvard. — Dennis Ronan🇺🇸🇮🇱🇸🇦 (@DennisWRonan) January 20, 2020

Cannot .love .this .enough. — Grandmerlinto2 (@Grandmerlinto21) January 20, 2020

Fair point.

This kid is literally the least informed person on Social media. — NotTodayGinger (@TodayGinger) January 20, 2020

We think this is a close tie with AOC, but yes, very close.

Note, Hotep doesn’t appear to lean either Left or Right, which makes his tweet even more interesting and impactful. David should maybe listen.

