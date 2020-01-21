The media seem upset over their ‘placement’ during the much-anticipated Senate Impeachment Trial.

Don’t those senators know who they are?!

Like Matt Laslo for example, complaining that they are not sheep.

Narrator: Reporters ARE sheep.

Look at them all in their tidy little pen.

HA!

Wha?

Dude, repeat after us … BAAAAA

He’s so fussy.

Poor sheep.

Err … poor journo.

We are too.

So very, very sorry.

Oof.

Oof again.

Samesies.

Thoughts and prayers for reporters during their darkest hour.

 

