Let them FIGHT!

As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton said some not-so-nice things about Bernie Sanders … you know, the guy the DNC screwed over in 2016 because it was supposedly Hillary’s turn to turn for president? Yeah, that Hillary. Well, we’ve been watching Bernie’s timeline in case he decides to address what Hillary said about ‘nobody liking him,’ but so far all we’ve seen is this tweet asking for donations to his campaign.

Interesting how his focus is on the 1%, doncha think?

And Hillary is definitely the 1%.

Now, this could just be our hopeful imagination but the people on this thread certainly took the opportunity to slam the multiple-times-failed presidential candidate.

Trending

Told you.

As we said before …

Let.

Them.

Fight.

 

Related:

Gosh, wonder WHY? Adam Schiff REALLY REALLY REALLY doesn’t want Hunter Biden’s testimony to be ‘permitted’

‘I’m in ur Brooklyn, drinking ur whiskey’: Brooklyn Borough Pres tells Iowans to ‘go back where they came from’ and Iowahawk has thoughts

‘Guillotine the rich!’ Project Veritas shares video of another Bernie Sanders field organizer promoting Gulags, re-education, violence, and more (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBernie SandersdonationsHillary Clinton