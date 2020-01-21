Let them FIGHT!

As Twitchy readers know, Hillary Clinton said some not-so-nice things about Bernie Sanders … you know, the guy the DNC screwed over in 2016 because it was supposedly Hillary’s turn to turn for president? Yeah, that Hillary. Well, we’ve been watching Bernie’s timeline in case he decides to address what Hillary said about ‘nobody liking him,’ but so far all we’ve seen is this tweet asking for donations to his campaign.

Interesting how his focus is on the 1%, doncha think?

We're taking on the entire damn 1% on this campaign. They may have the money. But we have the people. We can build the kind of movement that can take them on and win. Chip in to our grassroots movement before the next FEC deadline: https://t.co/hGiV0j26p7 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 21, 2020

And Hillary is definitely the 1%.

Now, this could just be our hopeful imagination but the people on this thread certainly took the opportunity to slam the multiple-times-failed presidential candidate.

Hillary: "Nobody likes him." Reality: Bernie has been the *most popular* politician in America since 2015.#ILikeBernie. Odds are that you (reading this) like Bernie. Pick any four people, and three of them like Bernie. Hillary is totally out of touch with the American people. pic.twitter.com/9PIvJ4doki — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) January 21, 2020

When Bernie gets smeared, our movement gets stronger. ✊❤️#ILikeBernie #NoMeUs — Yaron Fishman (@YaronFishman) January 21, 2020

When they hate, we donate. Say it with me people!! — Kilbie Gurl (@kilbiegurl) January 21, 2020

Instead of 1%, I think after today you can just say Hillary and her friends. — Brad (@bkMethod) January 21, 2020

