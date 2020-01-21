Who’s the new dude hosting Brian Stelter’s show, Reliable Sources?

Oh, wait.

Our bad.

Wow, that’s some impressive artwork.

And of course I’m just referring to the title of the program. Everyone is so crass! — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) January 21, 2020

Yes, yes we are crass.

But that was funny.

Brian Stelter wasn’t quite as amused as we were by the tweet.

Hope you're having fun. Judging from the replies, your followers sure are a friendly bunch. You should tell them that you purposefully picked an old promo to mock me. I asked for the photo to be changed a long time ago. Here's the current one. pic.twitter.com/nNQ7HcUzDu — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 21, 2020

Friendly bunch.

Perhaps if someone consistently lied to Brian and then told him how stupid he was for not believing their lies he might understand why folks tend not to be overly friendly to him. Hey, we know, Brian can do a special report on this tweet and then find some way to tie it into Fox News and Trump … his two favorite topics.

And c’mon, Brian had to know his snapping at Will would only make things worse.

Narrator: It is not, in fact, the photo that he is mocking. — Cornbread (@JerOHMee) January 21, 2020

Seems Brian is sensitive about the pic.

looks like Stelter got a unibrow implant for the later photo — streiff (@streiffredstate) January 21, 2020

I don’t think it’s the photo he’s mocking. Woosh!!!! — Kris Wilson (@Dr_Kris) January 21, 2020

That whole, ‘Reliable Sources’ thing is pretty damn funny.

I noticed you addressed the photo but not the "Reliable Sources" comments!😂😂😂 — BLUE for LIFE🚔 (@JerseyDamsel) January 21, 2020

It’ll be okay, Brian.

Hang in there.

