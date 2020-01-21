Impeachment leader Adam Schiff really doesnâ€™t want Hunter Bidenâ€™s testimony to be permitted.

Gosh, with the stink he and other Democrats have made about the Senate calling witnesses youâ€™d think heâ€™d be very supportive of such a thing â€¦ right?

Heh.

Adam has a lot of nerve complaining about anyone elseâ€™s â€˜smear campaign.â€™

If weâ€™ve said it once weâ€™ve said it a bazillion times, this guy is so full of Schiff.

Wouldnâ€™t that be GREAT?!

And isnâ€™t it ironic, doncha think?

Itâ€™s the giant bug eyes, they give him away every time.

So many reasons and theyâ€™re all inconvenient for the sham impeachment Adam and the Democrats have been trying so desperately to push through.

Canâ€™t make this Schiff up.

Â 

