John Harwood announced that today is his first day at CNN as White House Correspondent â€¦

some personal news: this is my first day at @CNN as White House Correspondent. honored and proud to join a team of journalists Iâ€™ve admired for so long â€” John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 21, 2020

Alrighty then.

You know that feeling when youâ€™re not sure if something is hilarious or pathetic so you just laugh because either way, this comes across as a joke? Yup, thatâ€™s happening for this editor, right this minute. We suppose there is no better match for someone of Harwoodâ€™s reputation.

Heh.

He really will.

And ouch.

Mollie Hemingway said it perhaps best:

As has been documented for years, this man is too dim and way too hackishly partisan to be offering even his poorly-developed opinions at a legit outlet. To be a WH correspondent is flat out laughable. This would be shameful, if CNN were intending to be treated as respectable. https://t.co/HVUSBOdzMq â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 21, 2020

It would be shameful IF CNN were a respectable outlet.

We know theyâ€™re not so thatâ€™s ok.

Mollie? CNN is a "legit outlet"? â€” Steven O'Reilly (@S_OReilly_USA) January 21, 2020

Of course not. Not for years now. And they should not be treated as such. The Russia hoax they perpetrated â€” and continue to perpetrated, we should note â€” on the world eviscerated their credibility, even if they weren't cartoonishly partisan. â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 21, 2020

They eviscerated their own credibility.

Bingo.

He's in good company with @Acosta. â€” Silence and Frost (@secjr112) January 21, 2020

Heâ€™ll do great at CNN.

They have a history of helping candidates out â€¦

CNN's latest hire (from the WikiLeaks emails which also showed CNN people leaking debate questions to Hillary) pic.twitter.com/YUD4koQzzV â€” Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 21, 2020

Harwood may get his checks from CNBC or now CNN but he has been working for the DNC for years. â€” Bruce Lawrence (@bblawrence8) January 21, 2020

What he said.

