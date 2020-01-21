Wow, how times have changed.

The Media Research Center was good enough to compile several familiar faces from the Bill Clinton impeachment fighting AGAINST the Senate calling more witnesses.

Watch:

Our favorite part of this is the guy at the end calling the impeachment of Clinton a, â€˜Partisan Hit Job.â€™

Sort like what weâ€™re seeing here with Trump, right?

Brit Hume, who you see in this footage, knows perhaps best of all about the mediaâ€™s â€˜other foot diseaseâ€™ and blasted them:

Funny how they were against it before they were for it.

Gosh, wonder why that is.

Dunno, that whole â€˜Obstruction of Congressâ€™ thing seems pretty serious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Eerily.

Yup.

Â 

