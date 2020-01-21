Alyssa Milano seemed quite distraught over the peaceful gun rally held in Virginia on Monday. Apparently, a bunch of men in hunting gear makes her and others believe the rally was some sort of white power thing, which has been debunked over and over and over again.

No one has ever accused Alyssa of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Colion Noir had a thought about how Alyssa could help since she was so concerned about all the racism and stuff:

Weâ€™re going to guess thatâ€™s a big olâ€™ no â€¦ but others seemed just fine with it.

You know, those evil racists on the Right.

Trending

And then claim everyone else is racist because orange man bad.

Yup.

Look at all that white supremacy and racism.

Sheesh.

This really IS Trumpâ€™s America.

Heh.

Â 

Related:

â€˜Iâ€™m in ur Brooklyn, drinking ur whiskeyâ€™: Brooklyn Borough Pres tells Iowans to â€˜go back where they came fromâ€™ and Iowahawk has thoughts

â€˜Guillotine the rich!â€™ Project Veritas shares video of another Bernie Sanders field organizer promoting Gulags, re-education, violence, and more (watch)

â€˜DISTRACTION! SHAM!â€™ Brit Hume drops the liberal media over their â€˜shoe on the other foot diseaseâ€™ with impeachment (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alyssa MilanoColion NoirracismTrump