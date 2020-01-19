We’re seeing more and more stories/threads like this one from ‘Lala,’ a 19-year-old from Albuquerque, NM about how she went from being completely anti-Trump to being a Trump supporter.

Her thread is a great read, enjoy:

"I am a 19 year old female from Albuquerque, New Mexico. I went to the Trump rally back in 2016 with my mom, brother, and a couple of friends. We were being yelled at from anti-trump protesters. I was NOT for Trump. I was totally against him & went to cause HELL, but my mom (1/x) pic.twitter.com/2sIAnSPZVm — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

decided to go & I couldn’t do that expect sit there & LISTEN. It was a good speech & he was a good man, but I still wasn’t convinced. Leaving the rally we had to go through the other way because the anti-trump protesters wanted to get to us & hurt us. We walk outside & it (2/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

Interesting how she thought Trump’s message was good but he alone didn’t convince her.

The Left acting like unhinged hosebeasts did.

Keep going.

looks like HELL. They made our city look like sh*t. As we were walking out, a young man (early 20’s) got out & punched a old trump supporter that was a veteran. My mom had got in it with him to not do that. People were throwing things at us, screaming in our faces, putting (3/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

the Mexican flags in our faces, throwing rocks at the horses, damaged police cars, starting fires. It was a riot (look it up, it made national news) from that point on I became a trump supporter. I never posted about it or anything because I was afraid of the back flash. (4/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

We hardly blame her.

teacher because I was a Trump supporter, had to do a presentation during lunch because it was about Trump, and no one wanted to hear it because they didn’t want to hear “the hate.” My 10 year old brother was facing the same thing. He was told he couldn’t look up to trump & (6/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

Harassed by a teacher.

Because that’s how you reach and teach young people today.

couldn’t do a presentation because the teacher didn’t like him (before his candidacy) & my brother was not passion who he was writing about so we re-wrote & I stood by him as a he presented it. I’m already losing friends, family, and more because of my patriotic opinions. (7/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

Trump comes back in 2019 for another Trump rally & I stood in line for over 12 hours!!! I was super excited to see the President. I posted this picture & it caused so much drama, so much nasty comments. But let tell y’all, his rally’s don’t get more patriotic. When everyone (8/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

sang the national anthem together you felt it in your heart. I walked away because I listened, I learned, I developed my own opinion. I am looked over because my opinion is not like other teenagers. I have registered to vote in 2020 (R) for Trump. I was very liberal minded, (9/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

Developed her own opinion.

What a novel idea.

I even called my mom names when I still was against trump. I woke up. I want to make America, America again. I am so happy I changed my views instead of looking crazy. I am 19 years old with my own opinion. Thank god for Trump & guns. I am a republican in a Democrat state. (10/x) — Mexican O'Crazio Corn Pop (@jetrotter) January 19, 2020

PREACH.

