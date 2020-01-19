Seth Abramson calling the letter Trump’s lawyers sent ‘attacking’ the House ‘kindergarten-level lawyering’ may well be one of the most ironic things this editor has ever seen. Especially since he went on to present his own kindergarten-level type of lawyering …

The letter is kindergarten-level lawyering, but I'll say, I'm still annoyed the articles' *titles* didn't allege crimes when their *elements* do: Abuse of Power➡️Bribery; Obstruction of Congress➡️Obstruction of Justice. The Dems *let* Trump play this game. https://t.co/iXNokasyM2 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 19, 2020

Nothing Seth says here is right, no matter how much he desperately wants it to be. If House Dems could have proven Bribery and Obstruction of Justice THAT is what they would have charged him with.

But they couldn’t.

So they didn’t.

Derp.

He continued.

1/ Media has an obligation—which it is failing—to note that the articles *do* allege prima facie statutory crimes, and that all Trump or his cronies are claiming is that the *titles* of the articles don't allege *statutory* crimes (they most certainly allege constitutional ones). — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 19, 2020

Imagine thinking the media isn’t spinning and pushing those jokes House Democrats put forward as articles of impeachment enough.

Yeah, his tweets are numbered but don’t worry, there aren’t hundreds and hundreds here.

2/ TRUMP: "The articles don't allege crimes." TRUTH: "The articles' titles allege *constitutional* crimes and the articles' *texts* allege constitutional *and* statutory crimes." MEDIA: [crickets] AMERICA: Trump must be right, then? THIS FEED: He's not. There's the summary. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 19, 2020

What the Hell are Constitutional crimes? And if they really exist why TF didn’t they impeach Obama about a million bazillion times?

3/ But it's even worse than that, as of course the *GOP* is already on record as calling Abuse of Power a constitutional crime and Obstruction a constitutional crime. Ask *any* GOP senator—*right now*—if they think the articles against Clinton were "unlawful." Zero will say yes. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 19, 2020

Articles against Clinton were Perjury and Obstruction of JUSTICE.

Not Congress.

Holy crap, right?

Kindergarten level of lawyering. So what is the constitutional crime Seth? — Kellylayne (@Kellylayne10) January 19, 2020

They had the opportunity to make Bribery & Obstruction of Justice the charges. They didn’t. Because they can’t make the case. Some real lawyering there Seth. There is also no such thing as a “Constitutional crime”. Just stop. https://t.co/kjyNyBFCLw — Russian Asset Stacey (@ScotsFyre) January 19, 2020

Seriously.

If they could have found any bribery or obstruction of justice they would have charged him with it Even a kindergartner understands that and apparently you don’t — BrySnark Matthews (@BryGuy59er) January 19, 2020

Well, you’re clearly a renowned expert in kindergarten-level lawyering… “Abuse of Power” ➡️ Exercising legitimate Article II powers “Obstruction of Congress” ➡️ Properly guarding those Article II powers by contesting dubious Congressional info requests. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) January 19, 2020

Keep working kindergarten lawyer, you'll make it up to grade school lawyer eventually. Not soon, but keep working. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 19, 2020

Kindergarten level of lawyering. So what is the constitutional crime Seth? — Kellylayne (@Kellylayne10) January 19, 2020

You need to go back to law school! Just because you have a law degree doesn’t translate into you being right! Why don’t the “charges” specifically name bribery and obstruction of justice? Obstruction of Congress is not a legal term! — D/B/A Bob (@BobSamuelson55) January 19, 2020

No matter how much YOU desperately wants it to be, Schiff, Pelosi, and Nadler did NOT prove Bribery or Obstruction of Justice or Abuse of Power. Go back to wearing your tin hat again Seth. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) January 19, 2020

Show us on the doll where the Orange Man hurt your butt.. pic.twitter.com/d7HnTjoap0 — RiskyBiz 🌮🍆 (@risqbiz) January 19, 2020

Liar — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) January 19, 2020

Sums it up nicely.

Related:

RUN AWAAAAY! Ashley StClair asked the one question women at #WomensMarch2020 couldn’t answer and LOL

‘100 similar events, NO violence’: Stephen Gutowski’s fact-filled thread on VA Gun Rally makes Gov. Ralph Northam look even shadier

‘Bro, are you TRYING to prove you’re too old to be president?’ Ben Shapiro ZINGS Bernie Sanders for his anti-Trump NAFTA ad