When the Women’s March first came on the scene in January of 2017 it was, as Joe Biden once said, a big f’in deal. Sure, it was stupid and meaningless in the long run BUT the coverage was huge and so were the crowds. Over the past few years the ‘march’ has gotten smaller as the Left found other things to rage about but yesterday there were still some tried and true ‘girl power hear them roar’ types who attended.

Who did not want to talk reality or facts with Ashley StClair.

I interviewed a lot of people at the Women’s March in NYC today. When asked what rights men have that women don’t, most mentioned the wage gap When I presented that the “wage gap” is actually an earnings gap due to women making choices like raising a family, most walked away — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 18, 2020

Because women literally have the same rights as men and vice versa.

And admitting the wage gap myth is based on choices women actually MAKE takes away from their ‘orange man bad, patriarchy bad’ narrative.

Did you also mention that females under 30 without children are already out-earning their male counterparts? — Lisa Britton (@LisaBritton) January 18, 2020

Quiet you!

Yep. Also mentioned that women graduate college and are hired after college at a higher rate than men — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) January 18, 2020

Double quiet you!

As a woman, I've never had a problem finding a job. I've gotten every job that I interviewed for with the exception of two. If you work hard you have opportunity. — Mrs. Mossome 🦋🌿 (@Magnetisa1) January 19, 2020

But women aren’t equal in America or something! ELEVENTY!

Obviously. Facts don't agree with the narrative. They love to bury their heads and live proudly in their bubble. — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@CorrectAndrew) January 18, 2020

Victimhood sells, man.

I hear the Men's march down the street is much livelier. There's drinking. — @realpallee Sarcasm w/out Condescension = Virtue (@pallee12) January 18, 2020

Sounds like a much better time indeed.

They don't want to hear the truth or they just can't handle it!😏 pic.twitter.com/poAXxLuLXW — BigD4DJT (@BigD4UT) January 18, 2020

Most people have no idea what they are protesting. It’s simply the crowd mentality — d k robe (@dkrobe1) January 18, 2020

PragerU has a great video on this. All my teen daughters are armed with FACTS before going out on their own. — Alex, 1st of his Name, Father of Daughters 🇺🇸 (@Army_GA_Dad) January 18, 2020

Don’t confuse them with facts. It’s not on their talking point handout — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) January 18, 2020

Oh my god, not factual information! How could you? — NamasdaVe (@Twit_er808) January 18, 2020

Monster!

