Stephen Gutowski broke down what is going on with Governor Northam’s ‘Capitol Gun Ban’ and why the VA SCOTUS left the temporary ban in place.

Virginia Supreme Court Leaves Governor’s Capitol Gun Ban in Place https://t.co/iXTl4rAQn8 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

From the Free Beacon:

The Virginia Supreme Court on Friday evening declined to hear a challenge to Democratic governor Ralph Northam’s temporary ban of gun-carry during a pro-gun-rights rally on Monday, leaving the ban in effect. The high court refused a request by gun-rights groups to overturn a lower court ruling upholding the governor’s emergency order. Northam had banned guns on the Capitol grounds from Friday night through Tuesday, meaning those planning to gather for Monday’s rally will not, unlike previous years, be allowed to carry firearms. The restriction may impact how many people attend the event and divert those who prefer not to be disarmed to other areas around Richmond. Organizers of the gun-rights rally, which is in opposition to a package of gun-control bills being considered by the Democrat-controlled legislature, are asking attendees not to flout the ban on Monday.

Because that’s what Northam wants. He wants to pretend the people fighting for their rights (and yours) are unhinged and dangerous thus proving the bans are a necessity. This editor has seen some shady stuff in her day but what Northam and Virginia Democrats are trying to pull here is abhorrent.

Gutowski continued:

The legal case against Governor Northam's temporary gun ban remains unresolved but there's no more time to block it before Monday since the Supreme Court refused to hear the case. VCDL is asking ralliers to comply with the ban and promising to follow up the case after Monday. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

Don’t give Northam any more ‘ammunition’.

The Virginia Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of the suit. Instead, they said there wasn't enough information about the lower court's ruling to determine if it should be overturned. So, there is still a possibility that the gun-rights groups could eventually prevail. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

They didn’t say the ban made sense, they said there isn’t enough information from the lower court’s decision to determine if it should be overturned. Interesting how Northam and the media is leaving that little nugget out.

When you hear dire predictions of violence at Monday's gun-rights rally just remember there have been over 100 similar events attended by tens of thousands of people across Virginia over the last two months without a single violent incident reported at any of them. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

This ^

The Governor claims there are threats for Monday's event and the FBI did arrest three violent extremists who may have planned to attend the event but that isn't in any way a guarantee of violence. Violence would be a the worst outcome for the interests of gun-rights activists. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

The three arrests included some illegal immigrant Nazi-wannabe from Canada and two faceless men … actual gun rights advocates know the last thing that should happen at a gun rights rally is violence. Only fringe movement morons would try that.

The desire to prevent another Charlottesville disaster is good and understandable but I would point out that Monday's rally isn't remotely set up in the same way. Charlottesville was an event set up by violent racists which was negligently allowed to devolve into violence. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

Northam really seems to want another Charlottesville. Sorry, not sorry.

Charlottesville also had counter-protesters who were there with the purpose of confronting the racist marchers. The potential for violence was very high and the event was poorly policed. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

And again, planned by morons.

Monday's rally was set up by a legitimate gun-rights group to lobby for gun rights and no other purpose. No organizer has called for violence. There are no counter-protesters poised to physically confront the rally-goers. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

Oddly enough, all we’ve seen from Antifa at this point is that they oppose gun control … seriously, not even making that up.

There are legitimate concerns about fringe extremists trying to glom on to the event and instigate violence but that's a very different situation since, if they show up at all, they will be a very small percentage of the people there and police should be very prepared for that. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

Essentially all of the marchers in Charlottesville were violent extremists. It's very possible none of the people at Monday's rally will be violent extremists. There has been no violence in the 2A sanctuary movement and there is no reasonable justification for violence on Monday. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

But that won’t stop gun-grabbers from trying to pretend otherwise.

Look at this crap.

Brady is trying to cut and paste the message VCDL sent out to incite fear. pic.twitter.com/UfKQlKPxry — NotMyName (@NotMyNameWhoU) January 19, 2020

Wow. What a profoundly dishonest spin on what VCDL's email actually says. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 19, 2020

The whole reaction and response from Northam has been profoundly dishonest, we shouldn’t be surprised that gun-grabbers are as well.

The voters of Virginia VOTED for this Governor of Virginia and the house and senate to take guns away ? — BULLITT (@Mitt50292835) January 19, 2020

He seems to think so.

He is wrong.

Clearly.

