While most Americans realize the Democrats have pieced together nothing more than a partisan impeachment of President Trump (along party lines, REALLY?), it seems our good friends in the media or whatever you call folks like Seth Abramson, are doing their part to spin and avoid the reality of the joke Democrats have made of the impeachment process.

Seth wants us to believe Trump has been impeached for the most serious conduct EVER.

Seth. Calm your mammories.

OMG TRUMP IS SO BAD!

We’re just glad Seth didn’t write 400 tweets this time …

It is pretty hilarious.

Trending

DON’T GIVE HIM ANY IDEAS.

Democrats have said they will continue to try and impeach him over and over again.

Pathetic, ain’t it.

What Lee said.

There’s definitely a group of these nose bleed types.

And they are JUST unbearable.

Ding ding ding.

 

Related:

Suck it UP! Chris Cillizza blames Trump for mean ol’ Martha McSally hurting CNN journo’s feelers and it does NOT go well

Way to prove her RIGHT, Fredo! Chris Cuomo embarrasses himself again and throws a fit over Martha McSally’s comments (watch)

Solemn and SERIOUS: Kamala Harris laughing it up about impeachment before realizing she’s live on the air so VERY telling (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachmentSeth AmbramsonTrump